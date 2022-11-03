Blackburn Rovers receive player boost ahead of Huddersfield Town clash

Blackburn’s Jake Garrett will be available for the game against Huddersfield Town this weekend after the appeal over his red card at Coventry was successful.

The 19-year-old midfielder was sent off late on in the 1-0 defeat to the Sky Blues after he was adjudged to have gone in two-footed by the ref.

However, Rovers felt the decision was harsh and they revealed on their official site this afternoon that an appeal has won, meaning Garrett doesn’t have to serve a three-game ban, so he will be available for Jon Dahl Tomasson against the Terriers on Saturday.

“Jake Garrett’s suspension has been removed by an independent Regulatory Commission following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal.”

That will be a boost for the Blackburn chief, even if he has only used the teenager in three league games this season.

The update means Garrett could also be involved for the game against West Ham in the League Cup and the huge derby fixture against bitter rivals Burnley, which is the last game before the World Cup break on November 13.

The verdict

This did look a harsh decision at the time and the reaction of some of the Coventry players probably didn’t help.

Perhaps the only good thing is that the decision was made in the 85th minute with Rovers already losing, so you can’t really argue that it influenced the result.

Now, justice has been done, and it will be a huge relief to Garrett who will be pushing to be involved in the final three games before the break.

