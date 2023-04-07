Ben Brereton Diaz is set to return to the Blackburn Rovers starting lineup for this afternoon’s big clash with Norwich City.

The Chile international was absent in Rovers’ 1-0 loss to Birmingham City last weekend, which saw the team drop to sixth in the Championship table.

But Jon Dahl Tomasson had high praise for his team’s attack despite drawing a blank against the Blues in their previous game.

Do Blackburn rely on Brereton Diaz?

The Dane believes his players have improved at spreading the goals in the team around over the course of the campaign, instead of relying on one individual to carry the load.

Brereton Diaz is the club’s top scorer this season with 12 of the 43 goals (27 per cent) Blackburn have scored in the second tier this year.

Compared to the previous campaign, the 23-year-old bagged 22 of 59 goals (37 per cent) in the league.

However, Rovers have only had 12 players contribute a goal in 2022-23, compared to 14 in Tony Mowbray’s final campaign in charge.

The Lancashire club have had more players contribute with more goals, with five scoring more than four league goals compared to just four last season.

The Blackburn boss has claimed that this is something he can see the team is improving on as the term has progressed.

“I think it’s always good to have more players who can score goals,” said Tomasson, via the Lancashire Telegraph.

“If you have injured players then suddenly you have a problem if there’s only one player scoring goals.

“I think if you can spread out it would be great.

“I think we’re also creating much better chances now, much clearer chances, at the beginning of the year it wasn’t like that and we had to improve that, we still need to improve that.

“I think we all know that it’s been quite good in the last period in 2023.

“We’ve been working a lot on those things.”

Rovers can extend their lead over Norwich to seven points with a win this afternoon, which would give the club a big boost in their bid for a play-off place this season.

Have Blackburn improved on last season?

The number of goals scored across the team is down compared to last year, as is Brereton Diaz’s tally.

A goal difference of zero at this stage has shown the difficulty that Rovers have had in winning games comfortably.

Their home form has been impressive under Tomasson, but their away form needs to improve in order to sustain a promotion challenge.

The team have failed to score in nine of the 19 away games this campaign, which is an obvious area that needs to improve.