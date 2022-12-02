Blackburn Rovers receive injury boost ahead of next week’s clash with Preston North End

Sam Gallagher has returned to Blackburn Rovers training ahead of the Championship’s return next week.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side have taken a warm weather training trip to Marbella during the four week period away from league action.

Rovers have gone into the break 3rd in the table, but also suffered a difficult 3-0 defeat to rivals Burnley in their most recent fixture.

Gallagher suffered a gashed leg during the game, which has kept him out of training up until now.

But according to the Lancashire Telegraph, the forward has taken part in a session ahead of the team’s friendly with Ajax this weekend.

While he is not expected to start against the Dutch side, there is now some hope that he may feature in the game in some capacity.

That should also give some hope to the strike appearing in next weekend’s clash with Preston North End when the league resumes.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Blackburn Rovers players ever played for a London based team?

1 of 25 Paul Robinson? Yes No

The 27-year old has been an important figure for Tomasson since his arrival as manager last summer, with Gallagher featuring 15 times so far this season.

The forward has contributed four goals and one assist in that period, helping the team to compete for automatic promotion.

The Verdict

Having Gallagher back in training will be a boost to Tomasson as he looks to get the team ready for the return of the Championship.

Blackburn have had a positive first half of the campaign, but will need to maintain key players’ fitness levels in order to perform as well in 2023.

The defeat to Burnley was a devastating way to go into the break.

But that should just motivate the team even further to come back into the second half of the season with an even greater attitude to perform.