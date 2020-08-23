Blackburn Rovers readying bid for Celtic youngster

Blackburn Rovers are reportedly lining-up a bid for Celtic striker Connor McBride.

McBride, 19, spent last season on-loan at Scottish club Stenhousemuir. He managed one goal in 14 league appearances for the club, and now looks set to depart Celtic this month.

A Scottish youth player, journalist Alan Nixon claims that Rovers are ready to bring the Scot south of the border:

Blackburn. Ready to snap up young striker Connor McBride. Leaving Celtic. Scottish youth cap. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 23, 2020

Blackburn are in the market for a front-man after losing Danny Graham on a free at the end of last season. They’ve the likes of Adam Armstrong and Sam Gallagher to fall back on, but Tony Mowbray is looking to bolster the attacking department,

The addition of McBride could be a keen one – he’s relatively unproven but held in high-regards by Celtic. After a fairly uneventful loan spell at Stenhousemuir though, McBride could face an uphill task to prove himself at Ewood Park.

Can you name these 40 EFL mascots?

1 of 40 WHAT IS THE NAME OF WEST BROMWICH ALBION'S MASCOT? Scraggie Bird Baggie Bird Raggie Bird Waggie Bird

Mowbray’s side looked like dark horses for a top-six spot after the restart. They had a strong middle part to the season and positioned themselves to breach the top-six, but with just three wins after the restart, they ended the season in 11th-place.

The verdict

McBride could be a good addition for a lot of Championship clubs. He’s a player who Celtic have rated highly for some time and gave him his first first-team experience last time round.

Though it didn’t quite work out for McBride, he’s still only 19-years-old, and he’s loads of potential to find yet – under the experienced watch of Mowbray, he could yet become a fine addition for Rovers.