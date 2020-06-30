Blackburn Rovers, Reading and Millwall among clubs eyeing up 23-year-old

Blackburn Rovers and Millwall are among a host of clubs interested in signing Dynamo Dresden defender Linus Wahlqvist, according to reports from Kicker.

The 23-year-old has made 55 appearances for Dresden since joining from Norrkoping in 2018, but his future in Germany looks uncertain at the moment.

Wahlqvist’s contract at Dresden is set to expire at the end of the month, with a host of clubs keen on taking him on a free transfer this summer.

Do these 11 celebrities support Blackburn?

1 of 11 Matt Smith (former Doctor Who) Yes No

As per Kicker, English sides Blackburn Rovers, Millwall and Reading are interested in signing Wahlqvist, who has made six senior appearances for the Sweden national team.

German side Paderborn and Spanish side Leganes have also been credited with an interest in the defender, who can operate as a right-back or at centre-half.

Blackburn and Millwall both have their sights set on the play-offs heading into the final seven games of the season, with Tony Mowbray and Gary Rowett both undoubtedly looking to strengthen ahead of next term.

Reading, meanwhile, will be identifying potential transfer targets ahead of next season, with their season looking set to culminate in a mid-table finish.

The Verdict

Wahlqvist has endured a promising few years in Germany and has impressed for Sweden, so has decent pedigree ahead of a potential move to England.

I think Reading could definitely do with signing Wahlqvist this summer, especially with Chris Gunter approaching 31 years of age and the final stages of his contract at the Madejski.

Wahlqvist is only 23 years of age, so there is room for development for sure.