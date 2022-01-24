Blackburn Rovers reach agreement with 26-y/o attacker over transfer move

Blackburn have agreed a pre-contract with Ryan Hedges which will see the Aberdeen man move to the club in the summer, but they could still try to bring him in this month.

It’s no secret that Tony Mowbray has wanted to bring the versatile attacker to the club, with talks having taken place in the summer about a deal.

A fee couldn’t be reached then, but with Hedges’ contract with the Dons expiring in the summer, he was free to speak to clubs about a move ahead of next season.

And, Football Insider have revealed that the 26-year-old has reached an agreement with the Championship side. Crucially though, they state that Blackburn are expected to go back in with another offer in the next week as they look to sign the the former Barnsley man before the deadline next week.

Bringing in attacking reinforcements is the priority for Mowbray in the next seven days, after new recruit Dilan Markanday was cruelly ruled out for the rest of the season after making his debut as a sub last week.

The verdict

Firstly, you have to praise Blackburn for moving to tie down Hedges in the long-term as he is a good player who will bring a lot to the group.

With Markanday’s injury, they’re also right to push to try and get him to move down south this month as well. Rovers are in a fantastic position, with promotion a real possibility, so they need to ensure Mowbray has the squad to go all the way.

Aberdeen are obviously going to want some sort of fee but an agreement shouldn’t be too hard to reach and it’s something Blackburn must do.

