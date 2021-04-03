Blackburn Rovers quiz: Can you get 19/19 on our bumper Easter quiz?

It has been a hugely disappointing few months for Blackburn Rovers.

Defeat to the Championship’s bottom side Wycombe on Good Friday means that the Lancashire club have now won just one of their last 13 league games since the start of February, emphatically ending any hopes of claiming a play-off place this season.

Here though, we’re shifting our focus away from that recent form, with our Blackburn Rovers Easter quiz.

We’ve given you 19 questions all about the Ewood Park club, so that you can prove just how much you know about Blackburn Rovers.

Can you get 100%?

1 of 19 When were Blackburn Rovers formed? 1875 1876 1877 1878