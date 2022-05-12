Blackburn Rovers, QPR and Burnley eyeing up 46-year-old international manager

Championship outfits Blackburn Rovers and Queens Park Rangers both have Canada international boss John Herdman on their radar for their respective managerial vacancies, according to The Mirror.

Both Rovers and the Hoops are without managers going into the summer thanks to the departures of Tony Mowbray and Mark Warburton, and Herdman is one man who has caught the eye of both club.

The 46-year-old has been the manager of Canada’s national side since 2018, which came after coaching their women’s team and also New Zealand’s women before that.

Herdman has become a household name across the Atlantic Ocean for guiding Les Rouges to the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1986, where they lost just twice on the way to securing their place in Qatar in November.

And despite being under contract until 2026, Herdman is attracting attention from overseas but not just from EFL clubs.

The County Durham-born coach is also on Premier League side Burnley‘s list of potential replacements for Sean Dyche, with Michael Jackson currently in caretaker charge at Turf Moor.

Herdman’s only experience of coaching in his native England was as a youth development coach at Sunderland until the year 2001, which is when he moved to Canada.

The Verdict

Herdman has certainly come out of the left field compared to all of the other potential candidates for the three vacancies, but it’s hard to ignore what he’s done for Canada.

He’s been able to transition what he learned in the women’s game and brought it over to the men’s equivalent, and he’s clearly been a big influence on the Canadian national team to have them qualify for the World Cup.

You’d imagine that Herdman will want to see that through when it’s all said and done, and the fact he’s on a very long contract would potentially make it difficult for a club to pursue him.

However, being an Englishman he will no doubt want to test his mettle at club level, especially in his home nation, so if an offer comes it would perhaps be hard to turn down.