Blackburn Rovers are confident of re-signing former Coventry City and Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck for the 2024/25 season.

That's according to journalist Darren Witcoop, in spite of the midfielder struggling during his half-season stint at Ewood Park in 2023/24 after joining from Sheffield United on a free transfer.

Fleck joined Blackburn in the winter transfer window earlier this year. The Scottish midfielder had been with the Blades since the summer of 2016, before making the free switch to the Lancashire side, but only signed terms on a contract until the end of the season.

Initially, it was a move that looked a smart one for Blackburn to have made. Signing Fleck filled a void that had been left in the centre of midfield, following the departure of Adam Wharton to Crystal Palace earlier on deadline day.

At 32 years of age, the Scotsman also brought with him the experience many had been asking to be added to the squad at Ewood Park.

He was somewhat unlucky after he joined the club, as he was only able to feature in their squad for four games. He sustained a shin injury in February against Preston North End, which ruled him out for the remainder of the campaign.

Fleck was actually Jon Dahl Tomasson's last signing for the Lancashire club. When the Dane left Blackburn, alarm bells rang as he felt let down by the club not backing him regarding their transfer business in January, but the signing of Fleck appeared to be a shrewd one on paper.

John Fleck's career stats - per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Rangers 57 3 5 Blackpool (loan) 8 0 1 Coventry City 182 8 23 Sheffield United 278 16 48 Blackburn Rovers 1 0 0 Scotland 5 0 0

Blackburn confident of striking fresh John Fleck deal

The 32-year-old played just 17 minutes at Deepdale in what was his full debut since his February arrival, and it was hoped that his past success with the likes of Rangers, Coventry, and Sheffield United could help them survive the drop.

It also highlighted the quality Rovers were bringing in for Championship level. The midfielder was an unused substitute in the first three games that Blackburn played after they had signed the Scotsman.

After that injury, most would have felt like it would be a big shock to see him come back to Ewood Park for the 2024/25 season. However, Witcoop has revealed that Blackburn have identified Fleck as the man to add further experience to their midfield this summer.

Following his release at the back end of last season, Rovers are now confident of striking a deal for the 32-year-old veteran. In the case of Fleck, it will have been particularly frustrating that he wasn't able to feature more last year, given it came so soon into his first appearance for the club.

He could have offered so much more in the fight to avoid relegation had he stayed fit. However, Fleck will hope for better this time around if he signs fresh terms at Ewood Park.

John Fleck could add much-needed experience for Blackburn Rovers

Given how little football he has played recently amid various injury issues for both Rovers and the Blades, the club may have been reluctant to take a gamble on handing him a new deal.

It always seemed likely that Fleck would be released at the end of the season unless he could come back in the summer and potentially impress on trial.

However, Fleck is a three-time promotion winning hero with Sheffield United, having racked up 278 appearances for the Blades across seven years at the club.

That experience could be invaluable for a Blackburn side aiming to be well clear of relegation concerns in the 2024/25 season under John Eustace.