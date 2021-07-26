Blackburn Rovers pursuit of 28-year-old remains alive as West Brom presence emerges

Blackburn Rovers remain in the mix to sign Adam Reach on a free transfer this summer despite emerging interest from West Bromwich Albion.

Alan Nixon reported over the course of the weekend that West Brom were eyeing Reach as an addition to Valerien Ismael’s squad ahead of the new season.

He claimed that Reach was on the Blackburn list of targets too, which he has reiterated today, as Tony Mowbray struggles to get recruits into Ewood Park ahead of 2021/22.

Taking to Twitter, Nixon underlined that Blackburn were still very much in the mix to sign the versatile midfielder despite West Brom’s presence in the race to get a deal done.

Reach, 28, left Sheffield Wednesday earlier in the summer, ending a five-year stay at Hillsborough on the back of the Owls dropping out of the Championship and into League One.

His spell in South Yorkshire was largely positive, though, with Reach making 211 appearances in the Championship and play-offs, scoring 21 goals and also having a hand in 31 assists along the way.

Last year, the former Middlesbrough player made 44 league appearances, scoring five times and registering three assists. He failed to inspire Wednesday to safety, though, with the Owls eventually relegated under Darren Moore.

The Verdict

Reach is a really good free agent still kicking around and Blackburn shouldn’t give up on signing him until the last moment.

Mowbray has found things tough so far this summer, but landing Reach would be a big tick in the box for Rovers, particularly with West Brom now interested.

A move to the Hawthorns will appeal given the fact that West Brom will likely be competing for the title under Ismael. However, games will be easier to come by at Blackburn.

That’s something for Reach to consider. If that’s his sole focus for the next few seasons, Blackburn might just have an edge.

