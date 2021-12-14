Blackburn Rovers pursuit of 22-year-old rests on one condition

Blackburn Rovers will only reignite their interest in Josh Maja this January if he proves his fitness.

The Sun reported back in September that Blackburn backed out of a deal to sign Maja on loan from Bordeaux in the summer due to injury issues, namely a back problem.

Maja hasn’t featured for Bordeaux on the back of that move collapsing, though he’s regaining fitness now and, as per the Lancashire Telegraph, was part of their travelling party to play Troyes over the weekend.

That same report outlines that Blackburn’s decision on whether or not to reignite their interest in the 22-year-old will come down to the striker’s fitness.

Maja scored three goals in 15 appearances in the Premier League last season for Fulham, with his last appearance for Bordeaux coming right at the start of 2021.

Tony Mowbray’s side currently sit fourth in the Championship table and only four points adrift of the top-two after the weekend’s win over AFC Bournemouth.

Ben Brereton Diaz has been Mowbray’s talisman in the Championship so far.

The Chilean international has struck 17 goals in 22 games for Rovers this season, continuing his incredible rise on the domestic scene, alongside the international scene.

The Verdict

Fitness permitting, Maja would be an excellent piece of business for Blackburn in January.

Brereton-Diaz is a man on fire right now and he’s delivering, but if Mowbray can lift the pressure and reliance off him with Maja, it would be a great move.

However, the 22-year-old needs to prove his fitness before Blackburn make a decision on whether to sign him.

Given their position in the table, getting their January business bang on the money could be huge.

