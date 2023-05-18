Blackburn Rovers had somewhat of an eventful 2022-23 season under Jon Dahl Tomasson, but not all of the memories came on the pitch.

Rovers were in the play-off spots for a large chunk of the campaign but eventually fell away in the latter stages, meaning that they will once again spend another season in the Championship.

Perhaps it would have been different though if Tomasson was able to bolster his midfield in the January transfer window as he would've liked as it appeared that the club had tied up a deadline day move for Nottingham Forest's Lewis O'Brien.

A late paperwork issue though meant that the EFL did not approve of the deal, and after subsequent legal wrangling their decision was final - that could've been the difference between finishing in the play-offs and them dropping away.

It wasn't just O'Brien though that Rovers lost out on in January, as at the very same time they had wrapped up a move for Rochdale youngster Ethan Brierley, only for the same paperwork issues to call that deal off as well.

Who is Ethan Brierley?

Midfielder Brierley made his Dale debut in September 2020 at the age of 16, but his real breakthrough in the senior setup came in the most recent 2022-23 season.

He was in and out of the starting 11 in the first half of the campaign, but following his failed move to Rovers Brierley became a permanent fixture, ending the season with 30 appearances in all competitions with three goals scored and six assists notched.

Following the collapsed deadline day transfer in January, the expectation was a deal would be agreed for the summer and director of football Gregg Broughton confirmed the club's intentions to make Brierley a Rovers player.

However, something has since changed as in an interview to be released later on Thursday with BBC Radio Lancashire, Broughton has confirmed that Brierley will not be signing for Blackburn - as reported by journalist Adam Cottier.

Why have Blackburn Rovers pulled out of a deal for Ethan Brierley?

Right now, it's unclear as to why Rovers have opted not to push ahead with a deal for the teenager, with presumably more light being shed by Broughton in his interview later on Thursday.

Considering he's seemingly a midfielder of talent though and could be picked up for a modest fee, it doesn't make too much sense as to why Rovers would not bring him to Ewood Park.

Perhaps circumstances have changed, but in January they had the money set aside to sign him only for the last-minute hitch in paperwork to kill the move off before the deadline shut.

Rovers' loss though could be someone elses gain in the Championship - we'll just have to wait and see how it plays out but Rochdale will no doubt be cashing in on Brierley following their relegation to the National League.