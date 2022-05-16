Blackburn Rovers provided with hope in potential quest to appoint 45-year-old

Former Norwich City boss Daniel Farke is currently keeping an open mind in terms of where his next job could be, according to the Lancashire Telegraph.

The 45-year-old has been out of work since March with the German taking charge of Russian Premier League outfit Krasnodar the previous month but decided to leave following the invasion of Ukraine.

With this, Farke has had nearly two months to assess his options and has been linked with the top job at Blackburn Rovers, with Tony Mowbray failing to guide the Lancashire outfit to a top-six finish despite enjoying a reasonably promising season.

He isn’t the only name in the frame, however, with Gareth Ainsworth reportedly being closely monitored by Rovers and the likes of Carlos Carvalhal and Chris Hughton have also popped up as potential candidates.

The latter is set to take on a technical director role for Ghana at the 2022 World Cup, though it’s currently unclear whether that would affect either his decision or ability to become Mowbray’s successor.

One man that didn’t look set to take the role was Farke, who was previously thought to be focusing on getting a job in the Premier League or Bundesliga.

However, the 45-year-old is said to be keeping an open mind at this stage as he weighs up different options and that could enable Rovers to swoop in and secure his services.

The Verdict:

Out of the four main names being mentioned, Farke is probably one of the better options considering he already has second-tier promotion-winning experience under his belt at Norwich.

Hughton may have also had that experience with Brighton – but he quite clearly didn’t get the best out of the players he had available at Nottingham Forest and this may be a potential red flag for officials at Ewood Park.

In fairness to the Irishman, many of his recruits at the City Ground came in during the late stages of the last summer window and that made his job difficult – but the football played was incredibly uninspiring and they had a poor goalscoring record last season.

This is why they should probably turn to the German instead and you feel he would be a stable option at this stage, potentially able to attract some decent recruits in the coming months if he was appointed.

And this is especially important considering Joe Rothwell is already confirmed to be leaving Ewood Park on the expiration of his contract, with Darragh Lenihan and Ryan Nyambe potentially leaving in the coming months too.

That will leave a void to fill – and Farke would be a good candidate to make those additions and stabilise Rovers following the departure of Mowbray.