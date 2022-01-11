Blackburn Rovers provided transfer update on 23-year-old striker

Blackburn have several ongoing transfer ventures and interest this month and one name that continues to be linked is Josh Maja of Bordeaux.

The striker has been a rumoured target for the club for quite some time now and the latest report from the Lancashire Telegraph claims that a deal could be done if Rovers want him this month but it would have to be a long-term rather than a short-term agreement.

That would mean Tony Mowbray stumping up a seven-figure fee for the player – something that might not be possible unless there are some player sales or unless Ben Brereton-Diaz leaves.

Quiz: Can you name which club Blackburn Rovers signed these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28 Tayo Edun? Lincoln Swansea Stoke Charlton

Maja has struggled to get on the pitch for his current side this season, managing just two games (albeit with one goal). Despite initially starring in nearly 50 games for the club after his move to Sunderland, he has now fallen out of the team since he returned back to the club last summer.

That was after a loan spell at Fulham, in which he played 15 times and bagged three goals. At just 23-years-old, he still has plenty of time left in his career and yet he has already racked up a number of appearances and goals.

It means the striker is an attractive proposition for anyone who wants to bring in a forward this month – and Blackburn continue to be linked with his services.

However, for any deal to be done during this window, it looks like Bordeaux want to get rid of the player permanently. The Lancashire Telegraph claims that they want some extra money this window and that the fee could be around £3m.

The issue is whether Blackburn are prepared to pay not just for his services full-time but to pay such a significant fee without a player sale.

The Verdict

Josh Maja is a talent and could be a good addition to most Championship sides but the issue is whether he can find the form that made him one of the most in-demand forwards when he was at Sunderland on a regular basis.

The striker can score and has scored in the past and, with his age, he certainly has the potential to get even better. If they have the funds to buy him, then it could end up being a worthwhile investment for Rovers.

The issue though is whether they have those funds and whether they would want to sign him full-time considering his injury issues too. There is no guarantee that he would get a lot of minutes either and the player might not be happy with that.

He isn’t getting gametime now at Bordeaux and while he would likely feature more at Ewood Park, he may still not be a first-team regular if Ben Brereton-Diaz doesn’t leave. If he’s happy with that arrangement though and the potential to step in, then it could be some good business.