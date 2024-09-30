Lincoln City captain Paudie O’Connor is attracting Championship interest from Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End and Oxford United.

According to Football Insider, the defender is set to be the subject of January transfer approaches after his positive start to the League One season.

O’Connor has started six of the Imps’ seven league games so far this term, with the Imps sitting third in the third tier standings.

The centre-back has been a key figure for the club since joining from Bradford City in the summer of 2022, featuring 82 times in the third tier across his first two full campaigns at the LNER Stadium.

The 27-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, meaning Lincoln could be forced into a sale in the winter in order to avoid losing him for nothing in 2025.

Paudie O'Connor - Lincoln City league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2022-23 44 1 (1) 2023-24 38 (36) 2 (1) 2024-25* 6 2 (2) *Stats Correct As Of September 30, 2024

Paudie O’Connor transfer latest as Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End & Oxford United circle

Blackburn, Preston and Oxford United are all reportedly keeping tabs on O’Connor ahead of the January transfer window.

All three clubs are understood to be willing to test Lincoln’s resolve, given the player’s precarious contract situation.

O’Connor has impressed as part of Lincoln’s strong start to the new campaign, earning a reputation as one of the best defenders playing in League One.

He has also shown he can be an attacking threat from set pieces too, having contributed two goals and two assists from his six league appearances so far this season.

It remains to be seen what kind of fee could convince Lincoln to cash in, but it could prove a relatively cheap deal to negotiate due to their lack of leverage.

O’Connor will be able to control his next move given how little time is left on his contract, which he could run down into the summer to become a free agent in 2025.

Lincoln could also try to tie the defender down to a new deal, but the possibility of moving to the Championship could prove quite tempting at this stage of his career.

Blackburn Rovers could be ideal move for Paudie O'Connor in triple transfer chase

Given O’Connor’s contract situation, a move for the defender could prove a very smart move by any of these Championship sides.

He has impressed in League One, and could now be ready to make the step up to the Championship.

His attacking threat is also emerging a potent weapon, and would give his next club a nice trick up their sleeve from set pieces.

If Blackburn can sustain their current form to stay in the promotion race, then that would be a particularly exciting move for the Irishman.

Granted, John Eustace has quite a few defenders at his disposal, but the likes of Danny Batth and Kyle McFadzean are not getting any younger, so O'Connor could be the succession plan for years to come as he's now in his peak years.