Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End and Birmingham City set to lose out in striker transfer chase

It looks like a deal to England won’t be happening either now or in summer for Tony Watt, with Dundee United securing a move for the player that will see him join them now as reported by Sky Sports.

The striker has previously been linked with a potential switch to the EFL, with Football League World exclusive sources revealing that promotion-chasing Blackburn, Preston, Bristol City and Birmingham were all keen to do business for the player.

However, it now appears as though his future lies in Scotland and the SPL. Having managed nine goals in 18 starts for Motherwell so far this season, he has certainly caught the eye in that league so far.

Quiz: Did Blackburn Rovers do these 22 things in 2021?

1 of 22 Didn't lose a league game in January Yes No

It’s led to this wealth of interest in his services, with those four Championship sides all willing to give him another chance in England. Watt previously played for both Charlton and Blackburn and although he managed only ten goals in 54 second tier outings, his current form hints at a progress that could see him be much more clinical in England.

However, it doesn’t look as though he will get chance to prove it, with Dundee United seemingly winning the race for his signature this month. He looked likely to depart Motherwell at the end of the current campaign, with his contract set to expire.

Dundee United though have now stumped up the cash to bring him in on a deal now – and that means that any hopes of a potential deal being struck to send him to England this month rather than waiting until his contract expires in the summer is now off the table.

The Verdict

Tony Watt shall likely be a very solid signing for Dundee United, with the striker already proving that he can fire in the goals on a regular basis in the SPL.

It’s a blow for the four interested Championship sides though, who would all no doubt like to have strengthened their forward line with the addition of the 28-year-old this month. A deal likely wouldn’t have been too expensive and he is in fine goalscoring form to boot.

A deal to the Championship would probably have represented more of a gamble for both the club and the player though, with Watt himself struggling last time he was in the second tier. He is a different player now, so could certainly find the net more, but there are still question marks.

In Scotland though, he will likely continue to thrive. He is familiar with the level and knows how to score on a frequent basis there too – and Dundee United will now reap the rewards of his signing.