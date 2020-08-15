Blackburn Rovers preparing seven-figure bid for Championship outcast

Blackburn Rovers are reportedly preparing a £2 million bid for Stoke City defender Liam Lindsay, reports Stoke Sentinel.

Lindsay, 24, was a target of Tony Mowbray’s before his move from Barnsley to Stoke City last summer. The Scot featured 20 times for Stoke in the Championship last season, having not played at all since January.

He’d become an outcast under Michael O’Neill and now with the Northern Irishman already signing James Chester, along with Morgan Fox, it could see Lindsay on his way out.

Blackburn have been linked with a number of players since the end of the season – they seem keen on Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Dillon Phillips, who is also wanted by Cardiff City and Derby County.

But Blackburn are understood to have very little spending money this summer and so Mowbray could be forced to scour the loan and free markets before he looks at any transfers.

At £2 million though, the 24-year-old Lindsay could be a fine addition to a Blackburn side that looked like dark horses for a top-six spot at one point, only to finish 11th in the end – seven points off 6th-place Swansea City.

The verdict

Lindsay’s Stoke City omission under O’Neill seems somewhat unfair, but as that door looks to be closing it opens several more for the Scot, and Blackburn seems like it could be a good fit.

He’s got decent experience at Championship level so far, but he’s still plenty of room for improvement. Under a manager like Mowbray, that experience would come thick and fast, but given Blackburn’s financial position, they may well miss out on this one.