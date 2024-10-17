This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Every single fan has a gut feeling when a player signs; they are going to be fantastic or they are going to flop, and more often than not they are proved wrong.

The star signing turns out to be unable to finish his dinner, while a player who was slipped in through the back door slowly develops into a club legend, such is football.

Blackburn Rovers will have had their fair share of both situations over the years, with the club’s temperamental nature across the last two decades leading to plenty of ups and downs.

With that in mind, we spoke to Football League World’s resident Rovers fan Toby Wilding about the one player who arrived with little fanfare, but went on to prove himself as a valuable asset to the club.

Kyle McFadzean pickup proves vital for Blackburn Rovers in 2023-24

Rovers were something of an enigma in the 2023/24 campaign, with Ewood Park seeing Sammie Szmodics hitting the back of the net on a regular basis, but points were proving hard to come by for large swathes of the campaign.

There was no shortage of action when the Lancashire outfit took to the pitch, with goals flying in at both ends, although it left them looking over their shoulder more than they would have wanted to as the season progressed.

But with the introduction of Kyle McFadzean in January, John Eustace managed to tighten up his defence, with the 36-year-old continuing to prove his worth after being deemed surplus to requirements at Coventry City.

In his 12 outings in the second-half of the campaign, the wily campaigner helped to add a level of composure at the back, with Rovers’ results picking up as a result.

In an era where there is so much emphasis on nurturing youth, a player who came through the Sheffield United academy almost two decades ago may not have been the popular choice, but as Wilding goes on to say, his impact at the club was immeasurable.

When asked which player proved to be a top signing after little hype, the Rovers fan said: “In recent times I would say Kyle McFadzean.

"He came in during January after James Hill had been recalled by Bournemouth, so it was certainly a point where Blackburn were in need of some central defensive reinforcements.

“I don’t think that a 36-year-old defender who had played very little football in the few months leading up to the move, joining on a free transfer, was really a particularly exciting signing in the eyes of many fans.

Kyle McFadzean's Blackburn Rovers Stats 2023/24 (As Per FBRef) Appearances 12 Starts 10 Minutes played 899 Tackles 9 Blocks 14 Interceptions 15

“But he went on to become an excellent signing for Rovers in the second half of last season; his performances were largely faultless, other than one or two moments.

“Not only that, but the leadership he brought was also a major asset in helping to shore up a defence that before his arrival had been leaking goals at the time.”

Kyle McFadzean performances earn extension on Championship career

Those performances at the back end of last season were enough for Rovers to agree to sign McFadzean on for another year, with his dependency at the back a useful asset to have as the season progresses.

While summer signing Danny Batth has forced his way into Eustace’s plans alongside Dom Hyam and Hayden Carter, the former Coventry City man has had to have more of a watching brief in the current campaign, with his appearances limited to cup competitions so far.

Nevertheless, Wilding believes the elder statesman is relishing his role in offering a helping hand to the players on their way up in the club, with January’s deal looking better and better as time goes on.

Toby added: “I don’t think there was a single Rovers fan disappointed to see him extend his contract by another year in the summer.

“While that hasn’t led to too many more appearances at the start of this season, he does seem to be playing a big part behind the scenes, in terms of guiding and coaching the younger members of the squad.

“That means that in the end this has turned into a very clever move for Rovers.”