Blackburn Rovers poised to make transfer decision as OGC Nice launch £8.4m bid for 23-year-old

Blackburn Rovers are now set to reject a bid in the region of £8.4m for Ben Brereton-Diaz, according to the Lancashire Telegraph who believe Nice have been unsuccessful in their first attempt to lure him away from Ewood Park.

The 23-year-old remains a key part of Blackburn’s first-team squad despite being heavily linked with a move away from the club, appearing last night against Reading as his side suffered a shock 3-0 defeat.

News of Nice’s bid was reported prior to then, with AFC Bournemouth and Everton also believed to be keeping tabs on his current situation ahead of a potential approach.

It’s the French side that have moved first though, submitting a reasonably modest £8.4m offer with the Chile international’s contract running out next summer.

Although it was previously reported that the English second-tier side had already rejected that bid for the forward, the Lancashire Telegraph have now revealed that the club have stalled until after last night’s game to allow the Chilean to focus on their clash against the Royals.

This offer was received on Tuesday night – and they are now set to reject it in favour of holding out for a higher bid with the club hopeful of striking a much more lucrative deal.

The Verdict:

That is quite a low offer and certainly one worth rejecting – because it would be difficult to see the Chilean not being the subject of further bids between now and the end of the transfer window.

The one big dilemma for them is judging whether to accept an offer lower than they would want to give themselves the best chance to bring in a replacement or two.

They may get the best possible deal if they take it to deadline day – but they may not have the chance to recruit some replacements if they do this so it will be interesting to see what bid they accept if they do.

In fairness, they could potentially take a chance and fork out a considerable amount of money on players in the coming weeks regardless of the Chilean’s future, but there are no guarantees he would move on so it would be a risky thing to do.

It’s not as if they have parachute payments to fall back on either – and with this – they can’t afford to take chances as they look to remain within the EFL’s profitability and sustainability limits.