Amario Cozier-Duberry has endured something of a frustrating time of things since he completed his move to Blackburn Rovers.

Back in the summer, the winger joined Brighton, following the expiration of his contract with another Premier League side, in the form of Arsenal.

After impressing with the Seagulls in pre-season, they then made the decision to send the 19-year-old out on loan during the transfer window.

As a result, the final day of the market saw Cozier-Duberry join Blackburn on a temporary deal until the end of this season.

Having made that move to Ewood Park though, it is unlikely that things so far, have gone as the winger would have wanted them to from a personal perspective.

Brighton loanee still waiting for his Blackburn chance

While he has already made five appearances for John Eustace's side since making his move on the final day of the transfer window, Cozier-Duberry is yet to start a game for Rovers.

Instead, all of his outings for the club so far, have come from the substitutes bench later on in games.

In the recent matches though, Cozier-Duberry hasn't even been able to get those opportunities from the bench.

An ankle injury has meant the winger has been unavailable for the last three games Blackburn have played, meaning he continues to wait for his chance from the start.

That is the opportunity the 19-year-old will surely be desperate for, since that is the obvious next step of his career, and one that will give him the chance to catch the eye of his parent club.

Even so, there does seem to be a strong argument for the suggestion that once he is back fit and available, Cozier-Duberry can be confident of getting his chance in the Blackburn starting XI.

Cozier-Duberry deserves his chance from the start

Although he has not started for Rovers since making the move to the club, that is certainly not to say that the Brighton loanee has failed to impress.

The winger has looked consistently bright when coming off the bench for Eustace's side, showing a turn in pace and trickery with the ball at his feet that has excited supporters.

Indeed, that was particularly notable in the last two appearances Cozier-Duberry made before his injury - defeats at Coventry City and Plymouth Argyle.

In both of those games, the introduction of the Brighton loanee injected some life into what had otherwise been a pair of lacklustre away performances from Blackburn.

While Coventry were already out of sight by the time he came off the bench there, the winger will have felt he was unlucky not to have helped Rovers to a point at Plymouth.

A stoppage time header from Morgan Whittaker had claimed a 2-1 win for the Pilgrims, leaving Eustace's side to make the long trip back from Home Park in a frustrated mood.

That only came though, after the addition of Cozier-Duberry and others from the bench, had added an attacking that looked to have turned the game in Blackburn's favour.

Indeed, in the wake of that game, many supporters had called for the Brighton loanee to be given a chance from the start, something injury has put paid to for now.

Amario Cozier-Duberry 2024/25 stats for Blackburn Rovers - from SofaScore Appearances 5 Minutes Played 70 Shots per Game 0.8 Shots on Target per Game 0.4 Pass Success Rate 88% Dribble Success Rate 83% Duel Success Rate 70% As of 30th October

But in the three games since his injury, Blackburn have noticeably struggled for creativity, scoring just once in those matches, and even that came from a corner.

As a result, changes in attack could well be justifiable, and given Cozier-Duberry has shown signs of a creative spark the club have been lacking recently, he could be in a good position to take over if fit.

Of course, throughout much of the summer window, Eustace put an emphasis on adding pace to his side out wide, and right now, the Brighton loanee is the one looks most likely to provide that.

With all that in mind, it seems while things have not quite gone to plan yet for Cozier-Duberry at Blackburn, he has reason to be confident that can change once he is back from injury.