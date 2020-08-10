Blackburn Rovers plotting transfer swoop for goalkeeper ahead of 2020/21 campaign

Blackburn Rovers are reportedly interested in signing Middlesbrough goalkeeper Aynsley Pears according to Teesside Live.

Pears has caught the eye with some impressive performances this season for Boro, although they struggled for a positive run of results in the Championship.

But they avoided relegation into the third-tier of English football after Neil Warnock took charge of the senior side, and he steered them to survival.

Pears made 25 appearances in all competitions for Middlesbrough last season, in what was an impressive breakthrough season for the young shot-stopper.

Blackburn will be looking to sign a new goalkeeper ahead of the 2020/21 campaign, after Christian Walton’s loan deal reached a conclusion at the end of the 2019/20 season.

A move to Ewood Park could be a tempting proposition for Pears as well, with Tony Mowbray’s side looking to build on some strong performances in recent months.

Blackburn finished 11th in the Championship table, and were just seven points adrift of the play-off places when the season reached a conclusion.

It appears as though a goalkeeper is top of Tony Mowbray’s wish-list, and he’ll be hoping to get a deal in place to sign a shot-stopper at the earliest of opportunities.

The Verdict:

This would be a smart signing by Tony Mowbray’s side.

Pears has really impressed me this season with Middlesbrough, and he’d be more than deserving of a move to a club that are in a stronger position than Boro to win promotion in the future.

Blackburn are a team that are heading in the right direction, and I think that Pears would be a strong addition to their team ahead of the new season.

They need to sign a goalkeeper in the near future, with Christian Walton’s loan spell coming to an end.