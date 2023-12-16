Despite not having things much their own way in the summer transfer window, Blackburn Rovers are once again on another push for the play-offs in the Championship.

Head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson was very publicly frustrated with transfer matters earlier this year as he had to cash in on both Thomas Kaminski and Ash Phillips to raise funds thanks to financial issues relating to club owners the Venkys, with the only fees being paid for incomings being for goalkeeper Leopold Wahlstedt and young striker Semir Telalovic.

With Rovers looking to be in the top six by the end of 2023 though, it looks as though some more money could eventually be freed up, if reports are to be believed, as a talented young defender is said to be on the club's radar.

Crewe defender O'Riordan on Blackburn radar

According to The Mirror's chief sports writer Andy Dunn - via The Mirror's transfer blog (December 15, 10:28am) - Crewe Alexandra youngster Connor O'Riordan is wanted at Ewood Park.

The 20-year-old centre-back is being eyed up in a potential £500,000 Gresty Road raid by the Lancashire outfit, who want to bolster their defensive unit for the next few years - especially with one of their stars James Hill only being on a loan deal from AFC Bournemouth.

O'Riordan, who was born in Crewe, is an Alexandra academy graduate and is the latest starlet to be developed by the Railwaymen, and after making 11 appearances in League One in 2021-22, he became a regular in the first-team in the second half of last season.

That followed on from a half-season stint in the Scottish Championship with Raith Rovers, where he impressed enough to be brought back to the Mornflake Stadium, but the youngster has come on leaps and bounds under Lee Bell in League Two this season.

Connor O'Riordan's Crewe Alexandra League Two Stats 2023-24 Appearances 16 Goals 3 Assists 0 Yellow Cards 3 Red Cards 0 Clean Sheets 3 Tackles Per Game 0.7 Interceptions Per Game 1.3 Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.7 Clearances Per Game 3.1 Touches Per Game 52.3 Pass Accuracy 85% Stats Correct As Of December 15, 2023 (As Per Sofascore)

And O'Riordan, who has been capped three times at under-21 level for the Republic of Ireland, will be looking to follow in the footsteps of not only Cardiff City pair Perry Ng and Ryan Wintle, who stepped up from Crewe to the Championship in recent years, but also Harry Pickering, who signed for Blackburn from his club in 2021 and has been a relative success.

O'Riordan would be a good Blackburn signing - for the future

O'Riordan has become a real success in a physical League Two, but considering he stands at 6 ft 4 in it's no real surprise that the towering presence has been able to handle himself.

Crewe will likely want to get the best possible fee for O'Riordan if they have to cash in, which a lot of clubs in the fourth tier of course have to consider, but as one of their key players it would be with a heavy heart.

Contracted to Crewe until 2025 though, there's no rush in the middle of this season to cash in on the 20-year-old, but Blackburn could theoretically approach it how they did with Pickering nearly three years ago at the same time of the season.

They loaned the left-back straight back to Crewe for the remainder of the season after signing him, which meant that Alexandra profited nicely but also got a full season out of him.

That could be a tempting kind of deal once more, and it's not like Rovers would need him immediately with the likes of Dom Hyam, Scott Wharton and Hayden Carter - as well as the aforementioned Hill - all as options to Tomasson when fully fit, so if there is a deal to be done then O'Riordan may have to wait for game-time.