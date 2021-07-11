Blackburn Rovers plotting move for Premier League striker as Adam Armstrong development shared

Blackburn are interested in Michael Obafemi as they look to bolster their attacking options ahead of the new season.

SOUTHAMPTON. Striker Michael Obafemi wanted by BLACKBURN. Saints still want Adam Armstrong. Bit to do on that one all the same. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 11, 2021

The 21-year-old has been in the first-team picture with the Saints over the years but he has struggled to establish himself as a regular in the XI, so a move is expected in the window.

And, Sun reporter Alan Nixon has revealed that the Ireland international is on Rovers radar as Tony Mowbray looks to make new signings in the coming weeks.

The journalist also gave an update on Adam Armstrong, who is a well-documented target for Ralph Hasenhüttl’s men, although Nixon claims there is a ‘bit to do’ in terms of agreeing a fee between the clubs.

With the 24-year-old entering the final year of his contract at Ewood Park, it’s going to be very tough for Blackburn to keep hold of the former Newcastle United man, who hit a hugely impressive 28 goals in the previous campaign.

Obafemi wouldn’t arrive with the same pedigree, having scored just five times for Southampton in his career so far.

The verdict

Whilst Obafemi has a relatively poor goalscoring record, you have to note that most of his appearances are from the bench and he is still a very young player.

In terms of his qualities, he has similar attributes to Armstrong in that he is a mobile, quick striker who would look to get in behind the opposition defence.

With Southampton keen on Armstrong and Blackburn keen on Obafemi, you would imagine that some sort of agreement will be reached, even if the update suggests nothing is imminent just yet.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.