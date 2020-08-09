Blackburn Rovers are interested in making a move to bring Manchester City goalkeeper Arijanet Muric to Ewood Park this summer, according to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

Blackburn are in real need of adding a new first-choice goalkeeper to their squad this summer having seen Christian Walton return to his parent club Brighton, where he will hope to fight for a place in their Premier League side – and having sold David Raya to Brentford last summer Rovers are now short.

Muric endured a very disappointing campaign last season out on loan in the Championship with Nottingham Forest, where he made a couple of poor individual errors in the early weeks of the season and was never really able to recover having lost his place to Brice Samba.

Quiz: Can you remember the score from each of these 12 Blackburn Rovers matches from the 2019/20 season?

1 of 12 Charlton Athletic (H). 0-1 1-0 1-2 2-1

It is thought that Blackburn are also rivalling Huddersfield Town with interest in Leicester City’s Daniel Iversen, following his impressive loan spell with Rotherham United, but that Tony Mowbray is also looking into the possibility of bringing Muric to Rovers instead.

Blackburn and Huddersfield still interested in keeper Iversen at Leicester. Expensive loan. Rovers also been looking into Muric at Man City. Same. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 9, 2020

The verdict

Muric would not have impressed many on lookers last season with his performances at Nottingham Forest, and some as a result might suggest that it would be a bit of a gamble to bring him to Blackburn next term and see him be the club’s first choice keeper in the Championship.

However, Muric has displayed his talent and potential over the last few years and is certainly far better than what he was able to show at Forest, and it could just have been the case of wrong place wrong time last season and he will now have a real point to prove.

The keeper’s stock was high last summer before his move to Forest having spent the second half of the previous campaign as Manchester City’s second choice – and so a move to Ewood Park could be just what is needed for both parties.