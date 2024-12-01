Blackburn Rovers are eyeing a potential move for Dundalk’s Eoin Kenny ahead of the January transfer window.

According to Alan Nixon, the Lancashire outfit are considering a move for the 18-year-old, as they consider bargain options across Europe to try and improve John Eustace’s side.

Kenny, who is the son of former Republic of Ireland international boss Stephen Kenny, emerged as a breakout talent at Dundalk this past season, despite the fact they suffered relegation to the second tier of Irish football.

The youngster contributed two goals and one assist from 25 appearances in Ireland’s top flight last season, which came to a close in November.

Blackburn Rovers eyeing up Eoin Kenny deal with Dundalk

Blackburn are currently planning for the January transfer window, which is now only one month away from opening.

The Championship side are considering moves that can be done at a low cost, which has led to them weighing up a pursuit of aforementioned Dundalk forward Kenny.

The Irish club are in a worrying position financially, meaning they shouldn’t prove too difficult to negotiate with over a possible fee.

Kenny is a bright talent, and has already represented both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland at underage international level.

And it is understood that a move to the Championship would appeal to Kenny at this stage in his career.

However, it remains to be seen whether a deal can be done with Dundalk at this moment in time, with the market not set to open until 1 January.

Blackburn Rovers’ recent form

Blackburn are in the mix for a play-off place in the Championship during this first half of the campaign, making them an appealing opportunity for young talent like Kenny.

A 1-0 victory over Leeds United on Saturday moved Eustace’s side up to eighth in the table after just 17 games, one fewer than most of their rivals for a top six spot.

Blackburn Rovers' last five league results Opponent (Home or Away) Result Leeds United (H) 1-0 win Middlesbrough (A) 1-0 win Cardiff City (A) 3-1 win Stoke City (H) 2-0 loss Sheffield United (H) 2-0 loss

The gap to the play-offs is now just two points after Blackburn secured a third win in a row at home to the Whites, with victories also coming against Middlesbrough and Cardiff City.

Next up for Blackburn is a trip to face managerless Hull City on 7 December.

Eoin Kenny move could be an exciting addition at Blackburn Rovers for John Eustace

It’s unlikely Kenny will be ready to jump straight into the Blackburn first team squad if he arrived in January.

However, a move at a low cost could prove a bargain signing in the long-run for the Championship side.

He is a youngster with a lot of talent and potential, and could be nurtured into a player capable of competing at this level in the future.

A loan move to a League One or League Two side might be the best course forward to get him experience playing in English football straight away, if a deal can be done with Dundalk.