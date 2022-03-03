Blackburn Rovers plotting fresh agreement with defender

Blackburn Rovers are set to open talks with left-back Harry Pickering, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

Pickering joined Blackburn from back on the final day of the 2021 January transfer window, before returning to his previous club, Crewe Alexandra, until the end of that season.

The left-back then linked up with Tony Mowbray’s side in the summer, and has since gone on to make 22 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring two goals and providing one assist in that time.

Initially, Pickering had signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with Blackburn, securing his future at Ewood Park until the end of the 2024/25 season.

Now though, it seems as though Rovers are already planning to extend the 23-year-old’s stay with the club even beyond that.

According to this latest update, Blackburn now intent to open talks with Pickering about an extension to his contract with the club.

It is thought that Rovers are keen to reward the left-back for his contributions so far this season, which have helped the club to fourth in the Championship table, four points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

The Verdict

This does look as though it could be a rather smart move for Blackburn to make.

Pickering has been excellent since making his move to Ewood Park in the summer, fitting perfectly into a left-back role that had previously been something of an issue for the club.

As a result, you certainly feel as though the 23-year-old has earned the recognition and reward of a new deal, should the two parties be able to agree the terms of an extension, which you feel they should be able to do given how well he appears to have settle in at Rovers.

Indeed, when you consider how impressive Pickering has been since making the step up to the Championship, you get the feeling this would be something of a statement of intent from the Lancashire side.