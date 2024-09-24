This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

John Eustace has made a brilliant start to the 2024/25 campaign with Blackburn Rovers.

With the Lancashire side still unbeaten, it comes as no surprise there is reported interest in the Rovers boss from Southampton.

According to Football Insider, the Saints are weighing up their options after their poor start to the Premier League, as Russell Martin's position is in jeopardy.

The side from the South-Coast have looked into various options, such as Carlos Corberan, and now Blackburn boss Eustace has popped up on their radar.

Related "It is disrespectful" - Pundit reacts to Southampton FC, Carlos Corberan news The Saints are reportedly interested in the West Brom boss but Carlton Palmer believes it is disrespectful that these rumours are even happening.

Eustace has revolutionised a Rovers side who were battling relegation last season, to now, a team in the top six and competing for promotion.

Eustace could be rewarded with a Premier League move but the Rovers boss could prefer staying at Ewood Park after such a strong start.

"It's hard to stress the fact we want him to stay" - Rovers plea amid Eustace's Southampton interest

FLW's Blackburn Rovers fan pundit, Toby Wilding, is urging Eustace to remain at Ewood Park, but his brilliant work at the club warrants a Premier League move.

"I can see why these links have emerged. It's a remarkable job that Eustace has done with Blackburn in terms of turning them around. We were a team battling relegation last season to one that is now sat in top six and still unbeaten in the league.

"We're a lot more solid, and I think when you consider the fact he was doing it with another team in Birmingham who were relatively unfancied at the start of last season, he's proven that this isn't a one-off.

"It should make him a manager who's going to be attracting interest from elsewhere, and it makes sense for Southampton to want a manager who can give them the reset if they do get relegated to give them a chance of coming back up.

"I think as well with what he's doing in the Championship, he's earning the right to show what he can do in the Premier League. Obviously, I wouldn't like that to be the case.

"He's got two years left on his contract and Rovers have shown in the past, on the playing side at least, that he won't be able to leave unless it's on Blackburn's terms. You look at the Sammie Szmodics saga in the summer as an example.

"I can understand it if he was tempted by the Premier League, but I could only imagine him going if it's on the terms that would benefit Blackburn, from a financial aspect at least.

"It's hard to stress the fact we want him to stay, considering the amazing job he's done in a short amount of time."

Eustace should see out the season with Rovers before a move to the top-flight

You can't deny Eustace's impact on the club. He's taken Blackburn from a potential relegation to League One, and has now got them back challenging in the play-offs where they were in the 2022/23 season under Jon Dahl Tomasson.

It's still early days in this campaign, but Blackburn look like a squad reborn, with serious firepower in all areas of the squad. Mixed with youth and experience, Eustace is creating a potential threat to their play-off rivals.

With the Saints' interest, it could be a rushed decision on Eustace's behalf.

Eustace is only 44, and is still at an early stage of his managerial career, only in his third job in the official hot seat.

Eustace's record in his managerial career as per Transfermarkt Club Matches PPM (points per match) Blackburn Rovers 25 1.28 Birmingham City 63 1.24 Kidderminster Harriers 89 1.76

Although his brilliant turn around with Blackburn may warrant a Premier League move, it would be a risky prospect, and he should see how the rest of the season plays out before making any decisions on his future.

As well as this, like Toby stated, Blackburn wouldn't let him go in a rush, and would expect the deal to work on their terms.

There is no doubt the Blackburn boss is building something at Ewood Park, and that should be where his future lies for now.