Blackburn Rovers certainly have work to do over the course of this summer's transfer window.

The 2023/24 campaign proved a disappointing one for the Ewood Park club, who failed to repeat their push for a place in the Championship play-offs from the season before.

Instead, a drastic dip in form that started in December last year saw them slide down the table, and they only avoided relegation to League One on the final day of the campaign.

As a result, this squad is one that they will have to strengthen ahead of the start of next season, if they are to have hope of an improved campaign.

However, what will make that more challenging, is that they will also have to deal with interest in a number of their current players over the same period, with many likely to attract attention despite the club's recent struggles.

With that in mind, we've taken a look at three Blackburn Rovers players who will no doubt be the subject of interest from other clubs in the summer transfer window, right here.

Sammie Szmodics

One Blackburn player who is unsurprisingly already attracting plenty of interest from elsewhere is, of course, Sammie Szmodics.

Amid his side's struggles this season, the 28-year-old enjoyed an incredible campaign from an individual perspective. Szmodics scored 33 goals in all competitions for Rovers, including 27 in the Championship. That both proved vital to keeping the club in the division, and earned him the league's Golden Boot, and a nomination for the Championship Player of the Year Award.

As a result, a number of Premier League clubs have already been credited with an interest in the Republic of Ireland international, and given the relentless demand for goalscorers, those links are unlikely to go away any time soon. He does, however, still have a two-year contract with an option, which does put Blackburn in a strong position to negotiate any offer that comes in for him.

Tyrhys Dolan

Heading into the summer, Blackburn have to trigger the 12-month option in Dolan's contract to avoid him leaving for free at this point.

That will therefore no doubt attract attention from elsewhere, given he could be a potential bargain for other suitors.

Throughout his four years at Ewood Park, the attacker has caught the eye with his skill and trickery on the ball, which can often cause problems for opposition defences.

As a result, he would be an appealing target for clubs elsewhere this summer if he does not sign a new long-term contract with Rovers, especially considering that at 22-years-old, there is plenty of time left in his career for him to improve and develop into an even bigger asset.

Sam Gallagher

Gallagher finds himself in the same situation as Dolan when it comes to his contract situation at Blackburn as the summer begins.

That could therefore see him also become a target for other clubs, as a potential signing on a relatively cheap deal.

Indeed, Championship promotion winners Ipswich Town reportedly had offers for the striker rejected back in the January transfer window, which does seem to indicate the level of attention he could attract in the coming months.

Gallagher is among Blackburn's highest earners, but is far from prolific in front of goal for a striker, but his work rate and presence do apparently lift his teammates, meaning the club may have a big decision to make over the future of the 28-year-old.