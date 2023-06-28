Blackburn Rovers captain Lewis Travis is committed to his current side amid interest from other teams, according to the Lancashire Telegraph.

The midfielder was one of the first names on the teamsheet for the Lancashire side during the 2022/23 campaign, with his opening day goal against Queens Park Rangers setting the tone for what was a good season for the player.

Making 49 appearances in all competitions last term, he recorded two goals and two assists in the process and was a key figure at the heart of Rovers' midfield, finding himself ahead of others in the pecking order for the vast majority of the campaign.

Who is interested in Lewis Travis?

Although his side narrowly missed out on the play-offs at the end of last season, Travis could still end up in the Premier League next term with Luton Town reportedly interested in luring him to Kenilworth Road.

Rob Edwards' side have lost Henri Lansbury and former loanee Marvelous Nakamba - and with this in mind - the Blackburn man could be a useful asset for Luton who have already poached a key asset from a Championship team.

Chiedozie Ogbene has made the move from Rotherham United - and more EFL stars could be set to follow with Travis and Tahith Chong being linked.

Millwall, meanwhile, have had a bid turned down for Travis with Gary Rowett seemingly being given the license to spend again this summer.

Having lost Jamie Shackleton and Callum Styles, the Lions could certainly benefit from having another option in the middle of the park and Travis could potentially be the man to come in if they raise their bid.

However, it seems as though Travis is happy at Ewood Park and that could be a barrier to them in their potential quest to get a deal over the line.

Is Lewis Travis taking the right stance on his Blackburn Rovers future?

His contract doesn't expire until the summer of 2026 - and this is one reason why he may need to actively push for an exit if he wants to seal a move away from Ewood Park at some point.

Although Blackburn have been in the promotion mix in the past couple of seasons, they have lost Ben Brereton Diaz and even if they do finish in the play-offs next season, promotion isn't guaranteed.

If Luton are serious and prepared to fork out the amount needed to bring the Blackburn man to Kenilworth Road, Travis should be open to this potential move because he could get a decent amount of game time in the Premier League.

Rob Edwards isn't likely to have a huge budget at his disposal, so it would be difficult to see Travis being far down the pecking order if he linked up with the Hatters.

But if Millwall is the only option on the table, he should probably look to stay at Ewood Park because a switch to The Den would arguably be a sideways move at the moment.