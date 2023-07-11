Luton Town will need to pay £3m-£4m to secure the services of Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski, according to a report from the Lancashire Telegraph.

The Belgian has fallen behind Aynsley Pears in the pecking order - but the two will be competing for a starting spot this pre-season with not much to separate the two shot-stoppers.

With both desperate to be a first-choice stopper though, there has been speculation surrounding the future of Kaminski, with Pears signing a new four-year contract back in May to keep him at Ewood Park for the long term.

This contract extension suggests Pears is in Jon Dahl Tomasson's plans for the foreseeable future, but Kaminski's future is uncertain at this point, with Rovers potentially needing to cash in on players if they want to spend fees in the transfer market.

What is the latest on Luton Town's pursuit of Thomas Kaminski?

Alan Nixon has reported that Luton have made two bids for the shot-stopper, but the offer starts at under £1m.

Although extras are included, Nixon believes this offer is way below what Blackburn would want and the Lancashire Telegraph report reinforces this.

Blackburn are in a reasonably strong negotiating position - because the keeper still has two years left on his contract.

With this, Luton will probably need to make a significantly higher bid if they are to have any chance of reaching a compromise with the Championship side.

What's the state of play in Luton Town's goalkeeping department?

With Jack Walton leaving on loan, Harry Isted departing on the expiration of his contract and Ethan Horvath returning to Nottingham Forest, the Hatters may need to bring in at least two shot-stoppers to compensate.

Matt Macey may also be on his way out of the club again at some point and it would be difficult to see him appearing regularly in the Hatters' matchday squad next season, so bringing in a number one and an understudy has to be a key priority.

Asmir Begovic has also been linked with a move to Kenilworth Road - but it remains to be seen whether he and Kaminski will battle it out for a starting spot in Bedfordshire.

Should Luton Town be willing to pay £4m for Thomas Kaminski?

The 30-year-old has been involved in Belgium's international setup before and that's something that has probably increased his valuation.

He has been a fine servant for the Lancashire side, so he's worthy of a seven-figure fee, with Luton failing to bid anywhere near enough for him thus far. His contract situation has also raised his valuation.

Should Luton be prepared to pay £4m for a potential backup keeper though? They have two options: either pay a transfer fee for someone like Kaminski or utilise the free agent market.

Using the loan market would be a good option for Rob Edwards' side - but it would be difficult to see any club loaning out their keeper unless they are going to secure a decent amount of game time or be paid handsomely in the form of a sizeable loan fee.

And if they are going to fork out a big loan fee, they may as well pay to sign a keeper permanently. Luton should raise their bid and find a compromise with Blackburn, but they shouldn't be looking to pay £4m.