When you’ve got a relegation battle on your hands, you need your experienced players to come to the fore to drag you out of the mire, but Blackburn Rovers experienced the exact opposite of that on Wednesday night.

John Eustace’s side slumped to a 5-0 defeat to Bristol City at Ashton Gate, leaving them to continue to look over their shoulder at the Championship drop-zone, with just three points separating themselves and the bottom three ahead of the weekend’s fixtures.

Their plight wasn’t helped by an unforgivable performance by Dom Hyam at the back, with the defender culpable for three of the Robins’ goals to leave his side with just one win in their last 12 league games.

With four massive games remaining in their season, a confidence-knocking drubbing at the hands of Liam Manning’s side will have done their chances of survival no good, while their goal difference took a massive dive, which could prove vital in the final standings.

Dom Hyam gifts goals to Bristol City in Blackburn Rovers defeat

Eustace would have sent his team out with the directive to keep it tight at the back at Ashton Gate; with the hosts the lowest scorers in the top half of the Championship table prior to kickoff.

That plan worked for no more than the first quarter of the game, before the first of Hyam’s misdemeanours allowed Tommy Conway a free run on goal, with the defender’s under hit back pass leaving the striker the simplest of tasks to convert past Aynsley Pears.

It was a City ball into the left channel that caused the problems the first time, and so it proved again just minutes later; as Callum Brittain failed to control a searching ball, leaving Mark Sykes with ample room to run into with the goal at his mercy.

Rather than trying to usher the attacker towards the byeline, Hyam’s rash lunge in the penalty area was only ever going to result in the attacker going to ground, and quick as a flash Conway had a brace, and City were two goals to the good.

WIth over 200 EFL appearances to his name, Hyam should be the sort of player Eustace can rely on during these troubled times at Ewood Park, but instead he is the player exemplifying everything that is going wrong for the club of late; with bad decision after bad decision costing his team dearly.

Not that he was done there though, with the finger pointing directly at him for the hosts’ third as well, as he was outmuscled by Anis Mehmeti while trying to shepherd a ball out of play, before the former Wycombe Wanderers man rifled in an effort to put the game to bed.

Fellow veteran Kyle McFadzean didn’t help matters by giving away a second penalty of the game soon after, and when your experienced players are failing you there won’t be a whole lot of positives Rovers fans will take heading into a tough looking run of fixtures to end the season.

Blackburn Rovers' Championship run-in looks incredibly tough

The Lancashire side would have earmarked the trip to Ashton Gate as one of their more likely chances of picking up three points between now and the end of the season, with a number of tricky propositions on their hands before the first weekend in May.

Things don’t get any easier for the former Premier League champions with a trip to Elland Road to come this weekend, with Leeds United aiming to get back to winning ways after a stalemate against Sunderland last time out.

The hosting of Sheffield Wednesday the following Sunday is looking more and more likely to be the game that will define Rovers’ season, with the two relegation rivals looking to steal a march over their foes in the fight for survival.

Clashes with promotion chasing Coventry City and Leicester City will bring an end to Blackburn’s season; two more fixtures they will be hard-pressed to get any sort of result out of, given their woes in front of goal of late, paired with a tendency to allow their opponents a goal or two headstart.

After Wednesday’s showing, Eustace must be struggling to retain confidence in the players he would have trusted the most to drag his side out of the mess they find themselves in, and will be looking at them to try to redeem themselves in the four fixtures that remain.

With the teams around them starting to pick up points more regularly, Wednesday’s defeat could be more damaging than it seems on first glance, with Rovers’ chances of Championship survival getting slimmer by the day.

And should Blackburn suffer the drop to the third tier of English football, then they will probably be able to pinpoint Hyam's horrow-show at Ashton Gate as one of the main catalysts for their relegation - and one that will be simply unforgivable in the eyes of supporters.