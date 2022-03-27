Blackburn Rovers player suffers injury issue on international duty

Blackburn’s Jan Paul van Hecke was forced to pull out of the Dutch U21 squad after picking up an injury in training.

The 21-year-old defender joined Rovers from Brighton back in the summer and he has established himself as an important part of Tony Mowbray’s squad, featuring in 25 games as they look to secure a top six finish.

Such form saw van Hecke called up to the Netherlands U21 squad, although he was an unused substitute as they drew with Bulgaria on Friday.

And, he won’t be featuring for the national team on Tuesday, as an update was provided this evening that confirmed van Hecke has picked up a problem that will see him return to Rovers.

It’s unclear how bad the injury is, but this is not the news that Mowbray will want ahead of a crucial game against Coventry City this weekend.

Blackburn are currently clinging on to the final play-off spot in the Championship, as they sit just two points above seventh place, although many of the sides below them have games in hand.

The verdict

Obviously it’s too soon to speculate as the injury update is brief and there’s no idea of what the problem is, with further details expected in the coming days.

However, it goes without saying that if they don’t have van Hecke then he will be missed, as the on-loan defender has been excellent this season and is an important part of the team.

So, all connected to Blackburn will be hoping that it’s nothing serious and that van Hecke is in the XI on Saturday.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.