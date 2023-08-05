Highlights Blackburn Rovers striker Sam Gallagher's future is uncertain as teams from the Championship show interest in signing him.

Stoke City and Coventry City are among the teams interested in Gallagher, but they are reportedly unwilling to meet Blackburn's asking price of £5 million.

Stoke City may be a good option for Gallagher, as he has the potential to be a valuable player for a team that needs a presence up front, and he would have more opportunities for regular playing time.

Blackburn Rovers striker Sam Gallagher is heading into the new Championship season with his future very much up in the air.

The forward was an important player for the Lancashire outfit last season, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in 39 appearances as the club missed out on the Championship play-offs on goal difference.

The 27-year-old has been at Ewood Park since 2019 after joining from Southampton on a permanent basis, and in his four years at the club, he has been an important member of the team under different managers.

Gallagher did sign a new contract at Blackburn, which means he remains tied to the club until next summer, with Blackburn also having an option to extend that by another 12 months.

But, despite that, Gallagher’s future with the club seems uncertain as teams from the Championship circle with interest.

Which teams are interested in Sam Gallagher?

It was revealed by journalist Alan Nixon, that Stoke City and Coventry City are interested in signing Gallagher this summer.

However, Nixon adds that Blackburn could be looking to get £5 million for the forward, something that Stoke and Coventry are said to be unwilling to meet.

The Sky Blues are said to be in the market for another striker, as they look to fill the void left by Viktor Gyokeres, who joined Sporting Lisbon.

The club have already brought in Ellis Simms from Everton this summer.

If they are keen on signing another striker, it seems Gallagher isn’t an option, with Coventry Live reporting the club don’t have the forward on their radar.

Therefore, that leaves the door open for Stoke to pursue a move for Gallagher. It may be a deal that the Potters return to later on in the transfer window, depending on how their striker search goes, as they are also keen on Ross Stewart of Sunderland.

But with the Potters keen on Gallagher, it may be the right time for the 27-year-old to assess his options and look to pursue a move to the Bet365 Stadium.

Why should Sam Gallagher look to leave Blackburn Rovers for Stoke City?

Gallagher has never been a prolific striker at Blackburn or the other teams he has played for, but the forward has established himself as a very good player to have in your squad at Championship level.

Gallagher is a player that has always gone under the radar at Ewood Park and, in the last few seasons, has been in the shadow of Ben Brereton Diaz.

The Blackburn striker has always chipped in with goals, but his tally has never been something that would stand out, with his best return of 11 back in the 2016/17 campaign.

But the forward does have other assets in his game that he can offer that would make him a great signing for a team like Stoke.

The 2021/22 season was his best campaign when you look at his overall WhoScored.com season rating, 6.96. Gallagher got nine goals and three assists that season, but other parts of his game stood out.

He was a constant threat in front of goal, averaging 1.9 shots per game. Gallagher is a player that can also operate on the flanks, and he showed his qualities in that area by averaging 0.5 dribbles per game he played.

Gallagher isn’t a player who is going to be involved in the game for the 90 minutes, but when he does have the ball at his feet, he can be very useful, with him making 0.5 key passes out of the 14.6 passes he averaged that season per game.

The concern for Stoke would be that he doesn’t score enough goals, but throughout his time in the Championship, he has shown enough qualities that make him a good player at this level.

But it may just be that this summer he needs a fresh start somewhere different, and Stoke may be the best place. Gallagher would join a side that has a manager who likes to have a centre-forward with a presence in his team, meaning Gallagher could get a real shot at playing in his more natural position.

The Potters aren’t as well stocked as Blackburn are in that forward line, so Gallagher would definitely feature on a regular basis for the club. While the ongoing uncertainty at Ewood Park may see the club not compete at the top end of the Championship, with their aims high and a busy transfer window, Stoke could be very much a surprise package this season.