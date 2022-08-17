Blackburn Rovers player set to make major decision amid Tottenham Hotspur transfer interest

Blackburn Rovers are closing in on potentially a major coup by tying down starlet Ash Phillips to a professional contract, amid major transfer interest from the Premier League, LancsLive have reported.

The centre-back, who only turned 17 back in June, was a regular for Rovers’ under-23’s side in the Premier League 2 competition last season, appearing 11 times and scoring twice.

It was believed last year that Phillips and his representatives had come to an agreement to sign a professional contract with Rovers on his 17th birthday, yet that date passed nearly two months ago without confirmation of a deal being signed.

The Sun claimed back in February that Manchester United, Chelsea, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur were all tracking the youngster, which could have potentially been a reason for not signing a full-time contract.

And despite making both his professional and Championship debut recently, worrying reports emerged earlier on Wednesday that Tottenham Hotspur were set to land the signing of Phillips, with Spurs director of football Fabio Paratici set to be in attendance for Rovers’ clash with Reading this evening.

However, in a fresh twist, LancsLive believe the Daily Mail’s claims are wide of the mark, and instead, Phillips could be set to sign his long-awaited first professional deal at Ewood Park before the transfer window closes, that the defender himself wants to stay at the club and further meetings are planned in the coming days with his team.

The Verdict

It would be a major statement of intent if Blackburn batted off the interest of Spurs to keep Phillips.

The towering youngster is quite clearly an elite talent in his age group as not only an England youth international, but also how comfortably he slotted into the back-line on Sunday against West Brom.

Phillips showed maturity beyond his years and he’s also a physical specimen who could really be ready for regular Championship football already.

His chances of first-team minutes are far more likely to materialise at Ewood Park, and maybe in a couple of years time with regular game-time under his belt he could be a very expensive departure from the Lancashire outfit.