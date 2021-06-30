Blackburn Rovers player remains subject of transfer interest despite latest development

Blackburn Rovers winger Harry Chapman is still subject of interest from former loan club Shrewsbury Town and Scottish sides according to the Lancashire Telegraph, despite recently signing a new deal at Ewood Park.

Chapman, 23, was due to leave Lancashire in a couple of days with his previous deal – but signed a new contract yesterday to keep him with the Championship club until the summer of 2022.

The winger spent the latter stages of last season on loan with the League One Shrewsbury Town, scoring seven goals and picking up three assists in a very successful spell in Shropshire. With this, the New Meadow side are still interested in bringing him back and this short extension could put them on red alert.

It is currently unclear whether he was signed down to a new deal so Tony Mowbray’s Rovers could maximise his profit on the 23-year-old – but the third-tier outfit could also approach the winger on a pre-contract agreement next year if they wanted to tie him down permanently.

However, Blackburn are currently under siege with Adam Armstrong and Ben Brereton both being linked with moves away from Ewood Park – and it’s the latter’s potential departure that could make room for Chapman in the first-team squad.

The Verdict:

Although Chapman was an England youth international player in his earlier playing days, Rovers have barely utilised the 23-year-old and he could be better served by a move elsewhere.

Staying with Blackburn, a reasonably stable Championship side under Mowbray, was always a tempting option after dropping down a tier temporarily but he could have given himself a range of options by not signing the new one-year deal and this contract doesn’t exactly guarantee him long-term financial security.

At 23, Chapman has two options: play regularly in the Championship with his current side or move somewhere where he will play every week like he did at Shrewsbury. This spell last season shows what he can do when given a starting spot – and it may now be down to the same loan side to continue unleashing his potential.