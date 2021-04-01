Blackburn Rovers player reacts when asked about his future at Ewood Park

Blackburn Rovers midfielder Harry Chapman told Shropshire Star that the ball is in the club’s court on where his future lies.

The 23-year-old has spent this season on loan with struggling League One outfit Shrewsbury Town.

Chapman has been in blistering form since joining the side on loan in January. The attacking midfielder has scored six goals in his 14 games for the club including a brace against high-flying Peterborough United.

The former Middlesbrough player signed for Blackburn in 2019 but has struggled for regular playing time since making his way to Ewood Park.

Chapman is in the final months of his contract at Blackburn, but he has confirmed that the club do have an option to extend the deal by a further 12 months.

Speaking with Shropshire Star, the midfielder said: “We just have to see what the future brings.

“The ball is openly in Blackburn’s court, they have an option year on me.

“If they decide to take that up then I’m a Blackburn player again, we’ll just have to see what next season brings.

“Definitely, I’m very happy with life down here, the way things have gone.

“But it’s ultimately in Blackburn’s court, my future.”

In the meantime, the midfielder will be looking to continue his great for for a Shrewsbury side who could still be sucked into a relegation battle in the remaining games of the season.

The club are currently sat in 17th position in League One but with 11 games remaining and just a 10-point gap to AFC Wimbledon who occupy the final relegation spot there is still a lot to play for.

Chapman will be hoping that he can continue to find the back of the net for his loan side and keep them in the league.

The Verdict

Chapman was obviously sent out on loan to try and gain some much-needed experience and game time which he may not have earned at Blackburn this season.

Since going out on loan the midfielder has shown that he has a lot of quality to potentially provide Blackburn next season if he is given the chance.

Blackburn already possess the likes of Bradley Dack who play in Chapman’s position and as a result it may be tricky for the 23-year-old to make a breakthrough in the Blackburn side.