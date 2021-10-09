Blackburn Rovers player opens up on his condition as he eyes return to first-team action

Blackburn Rovers defender Jan Paul van Hecke has revealed that he is now ready to fight for his chance to come into the side this season after returning to training.

Van Hecke was a late transfer window arrival at Ewood Park with the defender making the loan move from Premier League Brighton in the last 72 hours of the summer window.

However, the defender’s Blackburn career has yet to get going with him having been forced to return to his parent club after signing for Rovers.

That was due to a pre-existing injury issue that needed to be fully treated by Brighton before he could be released and allowed to train with Tony Mowbray’s side.

The 21-year-old has now recovered from that injury setback and he is now back with Blackburn’s squad and has resumed training with Mowbray’s side ahead of potentially trying to force his way into the starting line-up at Ewood Park.

Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Van Hecke insisted that he is now ready to take his chance in training and look to force his way into the side in the coming weeks. While he also revealed that he is feeling in a good place and is ready to start playing.

He said: “It’s taken a couple of weeks from when I signed, I had to go back to Brighton and after three or four weeks I’m now here and back in full training. It feels good.

“My conditioning is good, and hopefully I’m now fully back training and ready to play games.

“I’m now fully back in training which is good and it’s now a focus on the games and hopefully I will soon be back.

“I need to show myself in training and then you’ll get your chance.”

The verdict

This is a major boost for Blackburn because they could do with having as many defenders fit and available to challenge for a place in the side as possible.

They were obviously aware of Van Hecke’s injury situation when they made a move for him so it was not something that came as a surprise to Mowbray’s side.

Therefore, you would imagine that Mowbray will be set to hand Van Hecke chances to come into the side over the next few weeks when he has fully proven his fitness.

Blackburn would not have taken the risk of signing an injured player if they were not convinced he could make an impact this term.

Van Hecke can therefore be confident that if he trains in the right way that his chance to start games for Rovers in the Championship will come.

The rest of the campaign is going to be hugely important for his long-term development and he will be eager to make up for lost time.

Mowbray will have to manage him in the right way to avoid risking any further complications with regards to his injury situation, but you would expect Rovers to be cautious with him and ease him back into action.