Blackburn Rovers player on verge of debut international call-up

Blackburn Rovers starlet Tyrhys Dolan is being watched by England bosses ahead of a potential call-up to their under-20 squad for next month’s internationals, according to the Daily Mail.

Andy Edwards’ side play both Italy and the Czech Republic in October and Dolan could be the latest EFL player to be selected for the particular age group alongside the likes of Fleetwood’s James Hill, Derby’s Lee Buchanan, Nottingham Forest’s Alex Mighten amongst others.

Dolan joined Rovers last summer having been surprisingly released by local rivals Preston North End, and he made the most of a chance in his debut pre-season with Tony Mowbray’s side and was subsequently thrown into senior action immediately.

The forward made 37 league appearances last season for Rovers and he’s gotten off to a hot start in the current campaign, scoring three times in 10 outings in all competitions and notched his first assist of the season as well by providing one of Ben Brereton Diaz’s goals against Cardiff City with a pin-point cross.

His performances look set to be rewarded with a first international call-up and he will be looking to impress and stake his claim even further as Rovers take on Huddersfield Town this evening.

The Verdict

Dolan has already stated that he feels like he may have been overlooked for a call-up due to not being contracted to a Premier League club, but his doubts could be about to be proven wrong.

The under-20’s squad normally features a host of players who play in the EFL whereas the age group above is full of Premier League players, so it would take a lot of consistently good performances for Blackburn for Dolan to make it there.

But should he get the first call-up to the under-20’s for next month’s matches then it’ll be fully deserved as he’s had an electric start to the campaign.

Despite not being an out-and-out striker, Dolan is filling the void that Adam Armstrong left at Ewood Park and his performances are seemingly not going unnoticed.