Blackburn Rovers player makes transfer admission

Blackburn Rovers defender Tayo Edun has told the Lancashire Telegraph that he feels he is settling into life well at Ewood Park following his summer move from Lincoln City.

The 23-year-old full back has been used in a wide variety of roles by Tony Mowbray since his arrival and has impressed many with his ability to step up to playing in the Sky Bet Championship on a regular basis.

Edun’s only previous experience of the division was a loan spell with Ipswich Town whilst he was on the books of Fulham a few years ago.

Now the defender has admitted that he feels he is settling in well to life with the Lancashire outfit:

“I feel like I’m settling in okay, trying to help the team as best as I can wherever I play.

“I feel as though I’m able to show what I can add to the team.

“That versatility is something I can bring to the table.

“It’s about trying to be effective wherever I’m put out and trying to learn the different positions as best I can.”

Edun has been used at left back, on the wing and in central midfield and has played a key role for his side in the absence of Harry Pickering.

The defender has made nine league appearances so far this season.

The Verdict

Edun has been in impressive form for Rovers ever since he signed for the club and it is certainly testament to Mowbray and his staff who have helped him to settle into playing at a higher level.

He has learnt to cope with the demands of the Championship well and will now be looking to hold down his spot in the starting line up for the rest of the campaign.

With plenty of games to come over this winter period, there will be a lot of opportunities to impress in various positions.

Mowbray clearly has a lot of trust in the player himself and that can only be a good thing for Edun’s hopes of keeping the likes of Pickering out the side in the long term.