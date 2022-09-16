Blackburn Rovers player makes summer transfer window admission after late flurry of deals

Blackburn Rovers attacker Ryan Hedges believes the club enjoyed a good transfer window and now have the strength in depth they needed, speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph.

It previously looked as though the Lancashire side would leave themselves short in a couple of areas following a very slow start to the window, with their late appointment of a new manager and director of football having a real impact.

This was a blow for Rovers who needed to move quickly after losing several important loanees in the summer including Reda Khadra and Jan Paul van Hecke, with Darragh Lenihan, Ryan Nyambe and Joe Rothwell leaving the club on the expiration of their contracts.

26 Blackburn Rovers trivia questions that will determine if you are a true fan or not

1 of 26 What year were Blackburn founded? 1865 1875 1885 1895

Their central defence was a key problem following van Hecke and Lenihan’s departures, with Sepp van den Berg failing to secure a move to Ewood Park as he opted to move to Schalke instead.

Dominic Hyam and Clinton Mola did eventually come in though along with Callum Brittain, George Hirst, Tyler Morton and Sammie Szmodics as Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side were able to fill many of the gaps created by previous departures.

And Hedges believes their late business, with Hirst, Hyam, Mola and Szmodics all coming in during the final week of the summer window, has provided them with the depth they sorely required.

He said: “If you look at some of the performances they’ve been top drawer and something we can build on, and it’s down to us to do that.

“We’ve had a good transfer window, got the players we need and the strength in depth we didn’t have a couple of weeks ago.

“We now know that this should be a benchmark and the standard for what the fans and we should expect of ourselves.”

The Verdict:

Their situation at centre-back was critical and this is why the arrivals of Hyam and Mola were a big relief for many of the second-tier side’s supporters, with the duo potentially giving Tomasson the chance to operate with three at the back throughout the majority of this season.

The addition of Brittain is also a shrewd one – because he has shown in the past that he can be a valuable contributor going forward and could even prove to be a better option in this area than Nyambe.

Szmodics, meanwhile, could provide the firepower they lost from midfield following the departure of Rothwell and with Hirst available as another attacking option, he could be an excellent alternative to the likes of Ben Brereton-Diaz and Sam Gallagher.

It remains to be seen how well Morton can do, but they did need another option in the middle of the park with Rothwell and Bradley Johnson leaving and the Liverpool man is highly rated at Anfield.

Considering all of their signings, it has been a decent window for Rovers but they will be hoping to get some of their deals concluded much earlier in the window when January comes around.