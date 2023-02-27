Blackburn Rovers player makes January loan admission

Blackburn Rovers full-back Joe Rankin-Costello has admitted that he previously believed he was going to go out on loan during the January transfer window, speaking to Lancs Live.

The 23-year-old did play a half of football against Stoke City during the latter stages of August – but didn’t make another league appearance until December – getting the opportunity to shine against Norwich City and starting regularly for the Lancashire side ever since then.

Failing to even appear on the bench for Rovers for the most part during the first few months of the campaign, this is a remarkable turnaround by Rankin-Costello who would have been fearful about how much playing time he would get following the arrival of Callum Brittain, who came in to replace Ryan Nyambe.

However, he’s continuing to impress in place of Brittain who was sidelined with an injury setback before returning to a role on the left-hand side.

Rankin-Costello played a crucial part in Blackburn’s third goal at Queens Park Rangers on Saturday, showing excellent trickery to break free on the right before delivering a perfect ball for Sam Gallagher to tap home.

As his lack of appearances earlier on in the season shows, it hasn’t always been easy for the 23-year-old at Ewood Park and even dropped down to play with the U21s, a factor that may have led him to believe that he was set to go out on loan.

He said: “I always felt my training levels were quite high and I felt wherever I did go, I’d have an impact. I didn’t think it would be in this team because things weren’t going to plan.

“Luckily it worked out. I was probably going on loan, 99 per cent I was going out. I have kept going, I got my chance at Norwich and I took it.

“I never let my head drop, you have to keep yourself motivated.”

The Verdict:

The right-sided player has shown great character and this is probably why Tomasson has placed so much faith in him in recent games, with the 23-year-old certainly proving his worth.

However, he knows that his starting spot could be in danger if he doesn’t continue thriving because Joe Pickering was on the bench at the weekend and that could allow Brittain to play on the right.

Sorba Thomas may also be able to step in at full-back if needed – and this competition can only help Rankin-Costello to maintain his performance levels – so it wouldn’t be a surprise if he continues doing well.

There are no reasons why he should be dropped if he can perform well, so it’s up to the player to prove his worth and show why he should be a regular starter at Ewood Park despite the presence of others in his position.

You can’t rule out a future loan move for him because there are no guarantees that he will retain a spot in the squad, let alone the starting lineup. But he will be keen to continue impressing in a team that’s pushing for promotion.