Blackburn Rovers player issues first words following five-year contract extension

Blackburn Rovers have managed to tie down one of their starlets to a long-term contract, with Adam Wharton penning a new deal until the summer of 2027.

As reported over the weekend, the 18-year-old midfielder has been keen to extend his stay at Ewood Park, having graduated through the academy system of his hometown club.

Earlier in the year, Wharton penned his first professional contract which would keep him until 2024 initially, with an option in the club’s favour which if triggered would keep him on the books for another year.

Quiz: What country were these 25 ex-Blackburn Rovers players born in?

1 of 25 Lewis Holtby Canada England Germany Poland

His emergence into the first-team early on this season though has seen the Rovers hierarchy hand him a bumper new deal to fend off any potential interest in a few months time.

Wharton made his debut last month in the 4-0 EFL Cup triumph over League Two Hartlepool United, and after another impressive cup performance against Bradford City, the teenager was handed a Championship debut off the bench against Stoke at the end of August.

Two starts have followed against Blackpool and Bristol City, and in the Lancashire derby against the Seasiders he was named as Man of the Match for his performance.

After penning his fresh contract, Wharton told Rovers’ media team: “I’m over the moon.

“I’m delighted to commit my future to the club. I’ve been here a long time, so to get a deal to secure myself at the club for a number of years is a great feeling. “It was a straightforward decision for me. I’m still only young and with the gaffer coming in and showing that he trusts the youth, I think it’s the perfect place for me to continue my development and hopefully I can continue to get better. “Making my debut was a great feeling, to get it out of the way and to feel what it’s like to play first-team football. “Knowing that the gaffer is willing to play you if you’re good enough and if he feels you’re ready was a massive incentive for me to sign.”

The Verdict

With Blackburn having a category one academy, unlike most Championship clubs, they have the facilities to keep on churning out talented young players.

The likes of Scott Wharton have already become established in the starting 11 and his younger brother Adam clearly has a lot of talent as well, or else Jon Dahl Tomasson would not have given him his chance at such a young age.

And the fact Wharton was the player of the match in the first league start of his career just showed that he will not be overawed if he becomes a regular fixture within the first-team for Rovers this season.

Blackburn now have the safety blanket of Wharton being on the books for five more years, and that length of contract means that if a top club wants him, then the money that will be needed to be spent is going to be a massive fee.