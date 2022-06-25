Blackburn Rovers player finalises Premier League transfer move

Bournemouth have completed the signing of Joe Rothwell on a four-year deal ahead of next season.

The Blackburn Rovers midfielder is out of contract next week and it’s been known for some time that he wouldn’t be signing an extension at Ewood Park.

Therefore, Rothwell has been linked with a host of clubs recently, including the Cherries, who had tried to bring the 27-year-old in during the January transfer window but the two clubs couldn’t agree a fee.

They have their man now though, with Rothwell’s arrival announced by the newly-promoted Premier League side this morning as they revealed he had agreed a long-term deal on the south coast.

Whilst this update is to be expected, it will be a big blow for Rovers as Rothwell was a key figure in Tony Mowbray’s side last season, as he scored three goals and registered ten assists from the middle of the park.

Of course, Blackburn are now under new management, with Jon Dahl Tomasson in charge and the Dane is expected to be busy in the coming weeks as he puts his own mark on the squad.

The verdict

Firstly, you have to say that Rothwell has totally deserved this opportunity to play in the top-flight because he has been excellent for a few years now.

He was particularly impressive last season, so to get him on a free transfer is a smart bit of business for the Cherries ahead of their Premier League return.

It’s a shame for Blackburn to lose a key man on a free but they’ve known for some time this would be happening and it’s now about backing Tomasson to bring in the players that he wants.

