Blackburn Rovers player could be sold as Adam Armstrong plan emerges amid West Ham and Newcastle interest

Blackburn Rovers midfielder Joe Rothwell could be made available for transfer this summer as Rovers look to raise funds, according to The Sun on Sunday (16/05/21, p59).

Rothwell was only just handed an extension to his current deal with Blackburn when the club released their retained list for next term.

The midfielder alongside Bradley Johnson and Joe Rankin-Costello were all handed an extra year meaning they are contracted to Ewood Park until next summer. However, it now seems that Rovers are willing to part ways with the 26-year-old.

According to The Sun on Sunday (16/05/21, p59), Blackburn are planning to try and raise funds through the potential sale of Rothwell.

That is thought to being done so that they can offer Adam Armstrong a new deal on increased wages to tempt him to remain at Ewood Park. That comes with the prolific forward on the radars of both West Ham and Newcastle United.

Tony Mowbray has already suggested that Rovers might be forced to cash in on Armstrong if the forward makes it clear that he wants to go on and play in the Premier League next term.

However, this latest report suggests that they have not yet given up hope of securing the forward’s long-term future at the club.

The Verdict:

This seems a little harsh on Rothwell, but you can understand why Blackburn would be trying to do everything they can within reason to raise funds needed to hand Armstrong an increased wage that might make him consider staying with the club for another year at least. Keeping the forward would be far more important to their prospects for next term than keeping hold of the midfielder.

Rothwell only has another year left on his deal anyway, and next January he could even be free to make a contract agreement with clubs outside of England. Therefore, it might make sense for them to look to cash in on him this summer anyway even taking Armstrong’s situation out of the equation.

The midfielder is a player that should not be short of potential suitors given he has already demonstrated his potential in the Championship with Rovers. There could be the chance for someone in the English second tier, or even League One to get the 26-year-old out of Ewood Park and it might prove to be an astute signing for anyone that does bring him in.