Blackburn Rovers’ player contract situations: Who could leave next summer for free?

Blackburn Rovers are enjoying a great start to life under Jon Dahl Tomasson, with the Lancashire outfit currently flying high in the Championship.

Rovers suffered their first defeat in five outings on Tuesday night as they were beaten by bottom-half side Coventry City. Tomasson will be hoping his side bounces back at the first time of asking when they next play in the Championship.

Blackburn will be looking to keep the momentum they have had this season for the duration of the 46 games, as the battle at the top end of the Championship table.

Understandable Jon Dahl Tomasson will be focusing on the upcoming fixtures for Rovers and trying to prepare his side in the best possible way. However, as we close in on January and the transfer window reopens, Blackburn will be turning their attention to players and their contracts.

Rovers have several key players in the final 12 months of their current deals, while also having loan players at the club whose deals will also expire in the summer.

Blackburn are performing above many people’s expectations so far this campaign, so Tomasson and the Rovers hierarchy may now start to look to tie these players down to new contracts.

Here we take a closer look at some of the players who could leave Blackburn next summer as a free agent.

The first player that is noticeably entering the final six months of his deal is Chilean star Ben Brereton-Diaz, the striker who has scored 39 goals for the Lancashire side in 147 games.

Rovers turned down bids for the Chilean in the summer, still knowing that they had no trigger option on his contract and that the likelihood was that he would leave either cheaply in January or for free next summer.

Other names that are in the final 12 months of their deals are Bradley Dack and Lewis Travis, both of whom have options for a further year in their contracts, but no decision has been made yet regarding triggering that option. Both have featured heavily this season for Tomasson, with Travis scoring twice this season in his 18 appearances in the Championship.

Meanwhile, Daniel Ayala and Jack Vale are also closing in on the final six months of their contracts, with the club having to agree to fresh terms with these two players if they want them to stay.

Elsewhere, Rovers also have loan players such as George Hirst, Tyler Morton, and Clinton Mola, who joined from Leicester City, Liverpool, and VfB Stuggart, respectively. No decision has been made regarding what happens after these loans, but Blackburn do have options to buy both Hirst and Mola at the end of this season.

Decisions have yet to be made on any of these players, but Blackburn will be keen on keeping some of their side next summer, considering how well the squad is performing currently.