Blackburn Rovers player confirms departure amid Wigan Athletic transfer links

Luke Brennan has announced his departure from Blackburn Rovers.

The winger has spent 14-years at Ewood Park, but has confirmed his exit.

Brennan bowed out with an assist in the U23 side’s 4-3 win over Chelsea in front of a home crowd on Sunday.

Wigan Athletic have been linked with a move for the 20-year old this summer.

This indicates there may be some truth to those reports, with the youngster having now announced his time with Blackburn has come to an end.

Brennan signed a two-year contract when he turned professional in 2020, but that is now set to expire, which has brought forward his exit from the club.

The youngster sent Blackburn fans a farewell message in his confirmation of the move.

“Thank you to everyone @rovers for the past 14 years, the staff that have helped me along the way and the players too,” wrote Brennan, via Instagram.

“From starting in the u6’s to achieving my dream which was making my debut but it’s now time to kick start my career somewhere else. Can’t wait for next season and what the future has to offer.”

A post shared by Luke Brennan (@lukebrennan11)

The Englishman only featured one time in the Championship for Tony Mowbray’s side, coming off the bench in a 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest in October 2020.

Brennan failed to feature in a competitive game for the team this season, mostly playing in the underage competition Premier League 2.

Blackburn go into the final round of games on Saturday with the team ninth in the table, facing Birmingham City at St. Andrew’s to conclude their campaign on May 7.

The Verdict

Brennan making a move away from Blackburn appears to be the right decision at this point in his career.

Wigan have earned promotion to the Championship so could offer him second division football if they do make him an offer.

But he simply wasn’t getting the playing time to justify staying at Ewood Park any longer.

His performances at underage level showed that he has a lot of talent, but now he needs to make the step up to senior level football.