Blackburn Rovers player completes EFL transfer move

Blackburn Rovers defender Tyler Magloire has exited the Lancashire outfit on a permanent basis, joining Northampton Town of League Two for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old has been with Rovers for the best part of 14 years after progressing through their academy system, but now he will depart Ewood Park in search of regular game-time.

Magloire made his senior debut for Rovers in March 2019, which was a 3-0 Championship win over Wigan Athletic, but in his time at the club he has been restricted to just six league appearances in total.

The centre-back has gained experience elsewhere, with loan stints at Rochdale, Hartlepool United, Motherwell and Northampton, which saw him move to the Cobblers in January 2022.

Under Jon Brady’s management, Magloire featured 10 times in League Two, but he missed out on the play-off campaign at the end of the season due to injury.

Brady though has clearly seen enough of Magloire to be impressed though, as he’s pursued the quick defender and tied him down to a full-time contract.

The Verdict

This is a deal that needed to happen for Maglore’s career to progress.

Now 23 years of age, the defender only has 45 senior appearances in all competitions to his name, and he hadn’t showed enough to be considered by Tony Mowbray at Blackburn over the last few years.

League Two is probably Magloire’s level, but there’s no reason why he cannot improve and work his way back up the EFL.

Whether that happens remains to be seen, but Sixfields is a good landing spot for Magloire to resurrect his career.