Blackburn Rovers player blow confirmed by Tony Mowbray

Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton-Diaz is facing several weeks on the sidelines with ankle ligament damage, manager Tony Mowbray has confirmed.

Brereton-Diaz has been in outstanding form for Rovers so far this season, scoring 20 goals in 30 league games to help the club mount an unexpected push for promotion from the Championship.

However, the striker was forced off with an ankle problem during his side’s goalless draw at West Brom last Monday, and was not set to feature in the home game with Millwall at the weekend before that was postponed.

Now it seems as though it could be some time yet before the Chile international is back in action for the Ewood Park club.

Providing an update on Brereton-Diaz, Mowbray was quoted by the Lancashire Telegraph as saying: “Ben has damaged his ankle ligaments so we won’t be seeing Ben, it’s quite difficult to put a timescale on it.

“He’s damaged his ankle ligaments, is it four weeks, is it six weeks, is it eight weeks? I don’t know. Ben will be ready when he’s ready.

“We’ll get on without him in the short term, let’s hope he can impact the end of our season. At the moment he won’t be available for a few weeks at least.”

As things stand, Blackburn are third in the Championship table, four points behind second-placed Bournemouth, having played two games more.

Mowbray’s side are next in action on Wednesday night, when they make the trip to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United.

The Verdict

There can be no doubting this is a huge blow for Blackburn at such a crucial stage of the season.

Brereton-Diaz has been brilliant for Rovers during the campaign so far, and this setback comes at a bad time with the club struggling for goals, having failed to win or score in any of their last four games.

Indeed, given Rovers’ next top scorer this season, Sam Gallagher, has just six goals to his name, you do wonder just where the attacking firepower will really come from in the absence of Brereton-Diaz.

With this in mind, the decision not to sign another striker in January, especially after failing to bring a replacement in for last season’s top scorer Adam Armstrong in the summer, look as though it could have been a big mistake by Rovers.