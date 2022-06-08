Blackburn Rovers player attracting Scottish transfer interest

Blackburn Rovers midfielder Jacob Davenport could be heading north of the border this summer, with Aberdeen taking a keen interest in the 23-year-old, according to the Daily Record.

A graduate of the Manchester City academy system, Davenport will leave Rovers this summer when his contract expires, with the Championship side not offering him an extended stay with his initial four-year deal that he signed in 2018 coming to an end.

Davenport struggled with injuries for the first two seasons of his time at Ewood Park, but even when fit, the engine room operator struggled to figure in Tony Mowbray’s plans, appearing just 36 times in all competitions.

Rovers will now cut ties with Davenport, and although he is reported to have options in the lower reaches of the EFL, Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin is keen to bring him to Pittodrie.

Davenport has been recommended to Goodwin by Dons chief scout Darren Mowbray, who is the younger brother of Tony, who has just departed Blackburn himself – much like Davenport will be doing – following a five-year stint in the dugout.

The Verdict

Davenport probably didn’t get very lucky during his time at Blackburn, and if he didn’t struggle with injuries for most of the first two years then things may have turned out differently.

You don’t come through the Man City academy and get offered professional terms unless you have some talent, and Rovers clearly saw something in Davenport as a teenager to sign him up permanently.

On paper though, Aberdeen would be a good move for the 23-year-old.

They’d no doubt be challenging to quality for European competition next season, whether that is through cup competitions or in the Scottish Premiership, so it could really be the making of Davenport to kick-start his career should the Dons win the race for his signature.