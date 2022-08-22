Blackburn Rovers plan emerges in Ben Brereton Diaz transfer saga

Blackburn Rovers are set to attempt further contract talks with Ben Brereton Diaz following the close of the summer transfer window, according to Lancashire Telegraph.

That, of course, depends on whether the Chile international remains with the Championship club beyond the September 1 deadline.

The forward has been the subject of intense transfer speculation throughout the summer, with French side Nice having recently submitted an offer thought to be worth up to €10 million (£8.4 million).

The 23-year old has been a crucial player for Rovers over the last 12 months, scoring 22 league goals last season as the team earned an 8th place finish.

Brereton Diaz helped Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side get off to a good start to the new campaign, scoring two goals and earning one assist from the team’s opening five fixtures.

But it remains to be seen whether the striker will remain at Ewood Park for the full season ahead.

There are only 12 months remaining on his current deal with the club, so Blackburn risk losing him as a free agent next summer if a contract extension cannot be agreed and no sale comes to fruition this window.

The Verdict

In an ideal world, Brereton Diaz stays at Blackburn and agrees to a long-term deal with the club.

But with just under two weeks remaining in the window, there is still plenty of time for some side to strike a deal with Rovers for a potential sale.

That he only has 1-year left on his contract puts Blackburn in a difficult position where a sale may become the most viable option.

But a sale this late in the window could prove to be very detrimental to Blackburn’s season as finding an adequate replacement will have to be in a panicked state in a race against time, which would be far from ideal.